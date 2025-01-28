Business Standard

Home / Politics / Haryana govt may sanction Rs 230 crore to clear pending dues under PMJAY

Haryana govt may sanction Rs 230 crore to clear pending dues under PMJAY

Haryana IMA calls allocation inadequate, sends team to meet NHA

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Haryana government is expected to sanction around Rs 230 crore in the next couple of weeks to partially pay pending reimbursement dues of hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), according to people in the know.
 
“It is expected that the state government could sanction around Rs 230 crore in the coming days for payment of dues under Ayushman Bharat,” Dr Suresh Kumar Arora, former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Faridabad, said.
 
This comes after the Haryana chapter of the IMA called for the suspension of services under AB-PMJAY from February 3, citing
Topics : Haryana Government Ayushman Bharat PMJAY

