Hope suspension of MPs will not be repeated in Lok Sabha: Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav said he also hoped that Birla would be impartial towards the opposition and give its leaders equal opportunity

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav speaks in the House during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday congratulated Om Birla on being elected the Lok Sabha speaker and said he hoped that actions like suspension of MPs would not be taken as they hurt the dignity of the House.
Yadav said he also hoped that Birla would be impartial towards the opposition and give its leaders equal opportunity.
"We believe you will move forward without discrimination and as the Speaker, you will give equal opportunity and respect to every party. Impartiality is a great responsibility of this great post. You sitting here are the chief justice of the court of democracy," Yadav said.
"We expect that the voice of no public representative will be suppressed and actions like suspensions which hurt the dignity of the House will not be taken," he said.

