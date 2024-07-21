Business Standard
If Partha can be arrested in jobs scam, why not Pradhan: TMC's Abhishek

Banerjee claimed the people of the state taught the BJP a lesson in the Lok Sabha polls as its government at the Centre had stopped funds for West Bengal

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

If former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee can be arrested in the school recruitment scam, then why cannot the central agencies arrest Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the NEET irregularities, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee asked on Sunday.
Addressing the TMC's mega rally in Kolkata, Banerjee said the BJP performed poorly in the Lok Sabha elections in the state because it "relied on central agencies and money power" for victory.
"A day after July 21, 2022, the Enforcement Directorate raided Partha Chatterjee's house and arrested him. We don't shield a person who has made mistakes. We don't tolerate injustice. But, if the central agencies can raid Partha Chatterjee's house and arrest him, why shouldn't Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan be arrested for the NEET scam?" he asked.
"It is the biggest scam in India since Independence. Why this discrimination?" he added.
Banerjee claimed the people of the state "taught the BJP a lesson" in the Lok Sabha polls as its government at the Centre had stopped funds for West Bengal.
"The BJP-led government stopped central funds for West Bengal, and the people taught them a lesson in the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP targetted 400 seats but ended up with only 240 in the elections," he said.

"The BJP had relied on the ED, CBI, and central forces for winning the polls. But, we had faith in the people of Bengal," he said, asking TMC supporters to start preparing for the 2026 assembly elections.
Banerjee said the party would review the performance of all local leaders in the Lok Sabha polls.
"For the last one month, I had taken a break as I was deeply analysing the results and you will see the outcome in the next three months. Those who have worked against the interest of the party will not be spared," he said.

Dharmendra Pradhan Abhishek Banerjee NEET UG TMC

First Published: Jul 21 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

