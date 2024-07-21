BJP, JD(S) target Cong in K'taka over relief to those affected due to rains

Claiming that the government is caught in scandals and is unable to come out of it, Ashoka said they seem to be busy with that instead of coming to the rescue of affected people | (PTI Photo)

The opposition BJP and JD(S) in Karnataka on Sunday targeted the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, accusing it of having failed to provide immediate relief to those affected by flooding and landslides in several parts of the state, due to heavy monsoon showers. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka of BJP and Union Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy today together visited rain and landslide affected areas in the districts, especially along the National Highway near Sakleshpur. While Ashoka claimed that the government was "dead" and too busy with scams to respond to the needs of the people, Kumaraswamy questioned the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues not visiting the affected areas so far.

Monsoon rains in Karnataka since June have been 22 per cent above normal and have caused flooding and landslides, especially in coastal and malnad districts of the state.

"Due to more rains this year there have been incidents of landslides and destruction, even deaths...the government should have taken up immediate relief measures, but it seems to have not woken up yet. Last time (during BJP rule) if houses were inundated Rs 10,000 was given as immediate relief and Rs 5 lakh to damaged houses, as per my information immediate relief is not being given," Ashoka said.

Speaking to reporters here, he urged the current government to continue with the relief given by the previous administration, "in fact more should be given considering price raise and other factors."



"Care centres should be set up with adequate facilities, but I don't see that...the government is late (in responding to the situation), Ministers and the Chief Minister should have visited affected areas, but it has not happened. I urge the government to act swifty, provide immediate relief and come to the rescue of those in need," he added.

Claiming that the government is caught in scandals and is unable to come out of it, Ashoka said they seem to be busy with that instead of coming to the rescue of affected people.

The relief has still not reached those affected, he said, "the Centre has given what it has to under disaster management, but the state government has to double it, by adding its share, as done in the past. The state government too should give matching grants," he said, adding that, but there seems to be no money in the state government's treasury, it seems to be at the verge of getting "bankrupt."



Hitting out at Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's reported statement about Kumaraswamy's visit to affected regions -- stating that it is of now use, Ashoka further said, "let him (Shivakumar) come first, he doesn't come, and makes negative comments about Union Minister's visit...relief is being given by the Centre, Kumaraswamy has every right to visit, we are in a federal system."



"This government is not alive, it is dead. It is immersed in scams...people are watching. Let them show first the government is alive," he added.

JD(S) leader and Union Minister Kumaraswamy said, on one side dams filling up due to rains has given some kind of respite, but the damages caused by it to life and properties is painful, and the state government has to act immediately and provide relief.

"I want to tell the Karnataka government that the state's ministers should visit and do spot inspections, it is the duty of the government to build confidence among the affected people," he said.

Taking a dig at Shivakumar's reported statements on his visit and that he (Kumarswamy) should have brought in the military for rescue and relief work, the former CM said, "probably he asked for military to stop scams and loot that are happening in the state under his government...NDRF is working here, it comes under whom?"



Shivakumar seems to be suggesting that Kumaraswamy should not come to the state, he said, "maybe, his hands and legs tremble if I come to Karnataka."



Stating that he will discuss with the Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari about the destruction caused by "unscientific" National Highway work that led to landslides, and try to ensure he does a spot inspection if possible, Kumaraswamy said work has to happen scientifically to avoid such situation and further damage.