In UK, a new English language test may challenge Indian migrants

Last week, the UK’s Labour government published a white paper announcing several measures to curb inbound migration, including stricter rules to deny entry to those with poor proficiency in the English language. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “We will take back control of our borders,” adding, “Without the tough new rules, the UK risks becoming an island of strangers.”

According to available data, the UK has seen a record number of immigrants in recent years, with 906,000 immigrants entering the country in the fiscal year 2023 and 728,000 in 2024. The white paper noted that dependants are currently able