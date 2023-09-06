Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.18%)
65661.76 -118.50
Nifty (-0.17%)
19541.15 -33.75
Nifty Midcap (-0.12%)
40204.70 -48.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.37%)
5809.40 -21.50
Nifty Bank (-0.33%)
44385.10 -147.05
Heatmap

INDIA bloc's first Coordination Committee meeting in Delhi on Sep 13: Raut

The names of 13 members have been announced; however, the name of one person is yet to be revealed. The Opposition has yet to choose a convener

INDIA alliance

INDIA alliance

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 12:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The first meeting of the Coordination Committee of the INDIA alliance will be held on September 13, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday.
Raut, while speaking to media persons here confirmed that the meeting will be held at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence in the national capital.
"The first meeting of the Coordination Committee of the INDIA alliance will be held on September 13 at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence in New Delhi," Raut said.
Opposition bloc INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) in its third meeting in Mumbai on September 1 announced a 14-member coordination committee.
The names of 13 members have been announced; however, the name of one person is yet to be revealed. The Opposition has yet to choose a convener.
The 14-member committee includes KC Venugopal (Congress), Sharad Pawar (NCP), TR Baalu (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM), Sanjay Raut (SS), Tejasvi Yadav (RJD), Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Raghav Chaddha (AAP), Javed Ali Khan (SP), Lallan Singh (JD(U)), D Raja (CPI), Omar Abdullah (NC), Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) and one leader is from the CPI(M) that will give the name later.

Also Read

Shiv Sena (UBT) to host 3rd meet of Oppn bloc 'INDIA' on Aug 31-Sep 1: Raut

'INDIA' bloc meet: Logo unveiling, charting out roadmap for polls on table

21 members Opposition delegation on two-day visit to Manipur from today

BJP remembered NDA only after 26 Oppn parties came together: Sena (UBT)

Everything ready for 2-day opposition alliance meeting: Sanjay Raut

Amit Shah to visit Bihar on Sept 16, address public meeting in Jhanjharpur

Not against Hindu religion but Sanatan practices: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Doesn't behove Centre to change names with political motives: Sukhbir Badal

'EC to give stamp of approval to Ajit Pawar faction joining Maha govt'

After six years, Sonia to write to PM again on Women's Reservation Bill

However, speaking about the special session of the Parliament to be held from September 18-21, Sanjay Raut asked the Centre about the agenda of the session.
"Why has the government suddenly called a special session? Sessions are called in exceptional circumstances. Is this a wedding? Is Modi's birthday being celebrated? It is BJP's farewell function. What exactly is the agenda?" the leader added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : United Opposition Sanjay Raut Delhi

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesJanmashtami 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon