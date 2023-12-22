Sensex (    %)
                        
Jarange's demands growing, but Maharashtra govt is helpless, says Bhujbal

His barbs came a day after three state ministers met the activist at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district and urged him to give more time for the government's response to his demands

Chhagan Bhujbal

Chhagan Bhujbal quipped that he was taking back all that he had said earlier

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 2:43 PM IST

Maharashtra food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday took a dig at Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange saying that his demands are growing but the Maharashtra government is helpless.
Talking to reporters here, Bhujbal, who had earlier criticised Jarange, quipped that he was taking back all that he had said earlier.
I also support all demands of Jarange. Who are OBCs...they are small, poor people. God also got scared of Jarange. What is law and order in front of Jarange? One minister must constantly be stationed next to him, said the NCP leader sarcastically.
But the government is helpless, he said.
The veteran OBC leader and founder of Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad has taken a contrarian stand to the Ekanth Shinde-led alliance government's decision to issue Kunbi (OBC) certificates to Marathas based on historical records to enable the beneficiaries to avail reservation in education and government jobs.
His barbs came a day after three state ministers met the activist at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district and urged him to give more time for the government's response to his demands. Jarange, however, stuck to his December 24 deadline.
The activist has said that the community members would launch protests if the state government fails to clarify by December 24 its stance on enacting the law (for quota) and doesn't issue the order to collectors for the issuance of Kunbi (OBC) certificates to all Marathas.
Earlier, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had told the assembly that a special session of the legislature would be held in February 2024, if necessary, to provide quota to Marathas after reviewing a report of the Backward Class Commission.
Bhujbal is among many Other Backward Castes (OBC) leaders who have stressed that the government's move will dilute the OBC quota, though Shinde has maintained that the existing reservation won't be disturbed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra government Maharashtra Chhagan Bhujbal Maratha quota

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 2:43 PM IST

