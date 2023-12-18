Maratha quota row: CM Shinde to chair Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting today

The Maratha community agitation gained momentum after Jarange sat on an indefinite hunger strike on October 25.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is scheduled to chair a meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Maratha reservation here on Monday.

The meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted for Maratha reservation and facilities will be held this evening.

Maharashtra is witnessing protests by the Maratha community led by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, founder of Shivba Sanghatana, who is seeking reservation in government jobs and education under the OBC category.

Jarange-Patil withdrew his indefinite strike in the second phase on November 3 after setting the December 24 deadline for the government to take a decision on the Maratha reservation.

The agitation has witnessed violence, suicides and the resignation of legislators in support of reservations.

The process of issuance of Kunbi certificates has already begun in Maharashtra. The Kunbi community is eligible for reservations in the OBC category.

Earlier on Sunday quota activist Patil refused to give time to the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti dispensation after December 24 over Maratha reservations.

"We would not give even one hour after December 24, 2023, ensure reservation to Marathas by then. There will be more than 3 crore people in the next movement," he said.

He further said that the direction of the next protest movement will be announced in the meeting to be held on December 23.

Jarange pointed out that the state government has not withdrawn cases against Marathas who participated in the protests for reservation.

Earlier on Saturday, Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan and Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister Sandeepan Bhumare met Jarange and sought an extension of the time frame after informing what the government has done so far.

Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) chairperson Justice (retd) Anand Nirgude submitted his resignation from the post to the state government earlier this month. Following this, the state government appointed Bombay High Court (Retired) Judge Sunil Shukre, who played a key role of mediator in persuading Jarange to end his hunger strike last month, as the chairperson of the commission, overlooking the Maratha quota.