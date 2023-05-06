close

Kapil Sibal questions PM Modi's 'silence' over wrestlers' protest

"What about your slogan: 'beti bachao'.Why PM, HM silent?" the former Union minister said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kapil Sibal

Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 12:04 PM IST
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" over the sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and asked whether the accused is so important electorally in Uttar Pradesh that he cannot be removed from the post till the probe is over.

Sibal's attack on the government came a day after Delhi Police recorded the statements of seven women wrestlers in connection with the cases registered against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Singh.

On April 28, Delhi Police registered two FIRs in connection with sexual harassment allegations levelled by the women wrestlers against the WFI chief.

Sibal, a senior advocate, has represented the wrestlers in the Supreme Court.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Brij Bhushan; 2 Wrestlers to police: Allegation: On the pretext of checking breath, touchedMy question: Is he so important for UP elections that can't be removed as President of the Federation till the investigation is over."

"What about your slogan: 'beti bachao'.Why PM, HM silent?" the former Union minister said.

According to police, one of the cases against WFI chief Singh was registered under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), and 354D (stalking), while the other was registered under section 10 of the POCSO Act.

Several wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar, demanding that the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment charges against Singh. The wrestlers resumed their sit-in last week and asserted that they would not leave the protest site until Singh is arrested.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 06 2023 | 2:08 PM IST

