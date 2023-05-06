close

'Kill Kharge plot' launched by BJP leaders, claims Congress' Surjewala

"I know the prime minister will remain mute, and so will Karnataka police and the Election Commission of India. But people of Karnataka will not remain mute and will give a befitting reply" he said

ANI Politics
Mallikarjun Kharge

3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 10:45 AM IST
Congress on Saturday alleged that a "sinister and "ugly plot" is being "hatched" by the Bharatiya Janata Party to "kill" its party President Mallikarjun Kharge and his family.

At a press conference in Bengaluru today the Congress played an audio clip, claiming that the BJP candidate from Chittapur Manikanth Rathod used derogatory language for Kharge and could be heard talking about eliminating him and his family.

"BJP leaders are now hatching a plot to murder Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members. This is now clear from the recording of BJP's candidate from Chittapur who also happens to be the blue-eyed boy of PM Modi and chief minister Bommai," Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said.

"I know the prime minister will remain mute, and so will Karnataka police and the Election Commission of India. But people of Karnataka will not remain mute and will give a befitting reply" he said.

Pawan Khera was also present at the Congress briefing here today.

As per a Congress statement, "the brazen hatred of the BJP towards Kannadigas is manifesting itself into a 'Murder Plot' to kill Karnataka's Son of the Soil, Kharge".

It added: "The Prime Minister and the BJP leadership remain "mute" as "assassination plot" brews".

Manikanth Rathod Rathod was arrested on November 13, 2022 for allegedly threatening Priyank Kharge, who is the Congress candidate in Chittapur, with murder and later, released on bail.

In a media conference then, he had openly expressed his readiness to shoot down Priyank Kharge.

"Intimidated by the all-round blessing of Kannadigas being showered on the Congress Party and facing a complete rout in the ensuing assembly elections, BJP and its leadership are now resorting to hatching a "murder plot" to kill AICC President, Mallikarjun Kharge, his wife and the entire family. This is clear from the audio recording of BJP Candidate from Chittapur, Manikanta Rathod, who also happens to be the 'blue eyed boy' of PM Narendra Modi and PM Basavaraj Bommai," read the Congress statement.

"On May 2, BJP MLA and General Secretary, Madan Dilawar wished "death" for Mallikarjun Kharge and said "Congress President is 80 years old; God can take him away any time". Now BJP leaders are openly plotting the assassination of Mallikarjun Kharge, his wife and the entire family," the Congress Party alleged in the statement.

As per the Congress statement, the frustration and desperation of the BJP and its leadership has now reached dangerous proportions.

"Instead of presenting a vision of development for Karnataka, the pathetic state of the BJP is that they coin one ugly polarising issue a day to somehow save their skins from answering for the 40 per cent Corruption. Even these abusive and divisive tactics of the BJP are sinking without a trace. Now, they are using assassination plots as their last weapon in their armoury," alleged the Congress.

As per the Congress statement, "Of course, PM Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Police and the Election Commission will play "mute" on this sinister conspiracy to kill AICC President and his family".

"The only befitting reply by 6.5 crore Kannadigas to this nefarious and sinister murder plot is to decimate this murderous thought process of the BJP in the ensuing state elections," read the Congress statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : mallikarjun kharge Congress BJP Politics

First Published: May 06 2023 | 10:57 AM IST

