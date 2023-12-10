Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

Karnataka Congress Legislative Party meeting in Belagavi on Dec 13

Deputy Chief Minister and Congress state president D K Shivakumar along with legislators will attend

Congress, Congress manifesto

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 9:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka Congress unit has convened its Legislative Party meeting in Belagavi on December 13.
CLP secretary E Tukaram in a statement said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will chair the meeting, which will take place on Wednesday evening at Shoonya Farm Retreat at Belagundi near Shivaji Nagar Ground in Belagavi.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Deputy Chief Minister and Congress state president D K Shivakumar along with legislators will attend, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

GST Council Meeting 2023 Highlights: Here are the key points to know

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Rajasthan Assembly elections: Counting of votes begins for 199 seats

INDIA bloc to meet on Dec 19 in Delhi, to work on 'Main Nahin, Hum' motto

Name of next Madhya Pradesh CM likely to be announced by 7 pm on Dec 11

Baghel congratulates Vishnu Deo Sai on being elected as new Chhattisgarh CM

INDIA bloc to work on 'Main Nahin, Hum' motto at next strategy meet

Chhattisgarh's next CM Vishnu Deo Sai reaches Raj Bhavan to meet Governor

Topics : D K Shivakumar Karnataka Congress

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon