Chhattisgarh's next CM Vishnu Deo Sai reaches Raj Bhavan to meet Governor

Sai (59), a prominent tribal leader, was earlier in the day picked as the leader of the BJP's legislative party in Chhattisgarh

Vishnu Deo Sai

Vishnu Deo Sai (Photo: X/@vishnudsai)

Press Trust of India Raipur
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
A delegation of BJP MLAs led by its Chief Minister-designate Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday evening reached the Raj Bhavan in Raipur to stake claim to form the next government in Chhattisgarh.
Senior BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal told reporters, We have handed over a letter to the Governor stating that Sai ji has been elected as the legislative party leader.
However, Agrawal said that the date of the swearing-in ceremony would be informed later.
Sai (59), a prominent tribal leader, was earlier in the day picked as the leader of the BJP's legislative party in Chhattisgarh during a meeting of 54 newly elected party MLAs at Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the party's state headquarter, here, a BJP functionary said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

