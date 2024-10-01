Business Standard
Home / Politics / Kerala CM's remarks on gold smuggling to please Sangh Parivar leaders: Cong

Kerala CM's remarks on gold smuggling to please Sangh Parivar leaders: Cong

Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, lashed out at CM Vijayan, alleging that his statements to a national media outlet in New Delhi contradicted his previous claims made in the Assembly and elsewhere

V D Satheesan

Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The opposition Congress on Tuesday intensified its attack against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his recent statements on gold smuggling through an international airport in Malappuram district and alleged that his remarks were to please the Sangh Parivar leaders in New Delhi.

The grand old party sought to know based on which information the CM had made such a revelation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It also made it clear that the CM has an obligation to say what action the state government and the police have taken against the accused if they received money for anti-national activities through gold smuggling.

 

Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, lashed out at CM Vijayan, alleging that his statements to a national media outlet in New Delhi contradicted his previous claims made in the Assembly and elsewhere.

"The chief minister's remarks that the money reached Malappuram through gold smuggling is used for anti-national activities is meant to please the Sangh Parivar leaders in New Delhi," he said.

If the CM's statements are said to be true, then it is a serious issue, Satheesan said, and asked why the government had hidden this till now.

More From This Section

Chirag Paswan, Chirag, Paswan

Can give up ministerial post for principles like my father did, says Chirag

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Saurabh

Order against Navratri celebrations a Tughlaqi Farman: Delhi minister

Manish Sisodia, Sisodia, Manish

BJP has dug potholes everywhere to trouble Delhi people: Manish Sisodia

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi

Detention of Sonam Wangchuk, other Ladakhis unacceptable, says Rahul

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Communal elements trying to erase Koregaon's history of sacrifice: Sharad

The LoP further charged that the CM's disclosure came close after the opposition exposed the "unholy relationship" of the CM and the CPI(M) with the Sangh Parivar. So, Vijayan's statement could only be seen as an attempt to cover up his embarrassment over this.

If the revelation was true, it amounted to admitting the failure of the Home Department headed by the CM himself, Satheesan said.

The LoP's remarks came following Vijayan's recent interview with an English daily in which he said that money from gold smuggling through Karipur International Airport in Malappuram district and hawala transactions was used for "anti-state" and "anti-national activities."

The Congress and its ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), had lashed out at Vijayan over his remarks, saying that people of Malappuram were being targeted to settle his scores with Nilambur MLA P V Anvar.

Nilambur constituency is in Malappuram district.

Anvar, who was earlier backed by the Left alliance, has been locking horns with the ruling CPI(M) and Vijayan for the past few weeks over various issues, which has led to the Communist party cutting ties with him.

The Nilambur MLA has been accusing ADGP (Law and Order), M R Ajithkumar and other senior police officials of not following proper procedure while seizing gold illegally brought from abroad.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Arif Mohammad Khan, Arif

What action taken by state govt, CM against gold smugglers: Kerala Guv

Mpox in Congo

Kerala reports second Mpox case, third in India; strain being analysed

Actor Siddique

Police intensify search for rape accused Malayalam actor Sidhique

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka, Congress leader

Wayanad by-election: Priyanka will win by record margin, says Congress

Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Kerala to revise Mpox rules after reporting India's first new strain case

Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Kerala govt Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon