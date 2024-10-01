Business Standard
Home / Politics / Communal elements trying to erase Koregaon's history of sacrifice: Sharad

Communal elements trying to erase Koregaon's history of sacrifice: Sharad

Pawar claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a threat to society and the thought in the latter's mind was detrimental to equality

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Violence broke out a day after the Elgar Parishad conclave was organised on December 31, 2017 in Pune. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has said the history of Koregaon Bhima, located in Maharashtra's Pune district, is of sacrifices made by people but some communal elements are trying to wipe it out.

Violence broke out a day after the Elgar Parishad conclave was organised on December 31, 2017 in Pune to commemorate the 1818 Koregaon Bhima battle in which a British army comprising Dalits defeated the Peshwas.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Maharashtra government set up the Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission in February 2018 under former high court Chief Justice JN Patel to conduct a probe into the violence.

 

Speaking on Monday at a function where advocate Rahul Makhare, who is representing some of the witnesses before the commission, joined the NCP (SP), Pawar said the violence caused restlessness in the state and the country.

"One day, I received summons to be present before the commission. During the cross-examination, some people attempted to force me to say certain things. The history of Koregaon Bhima is a history of people who sacrificed their lives. But some communal elements are trying to wipe out that history," he claimed.

"Some youth took the initiative and brought truth before society. Makhare is among them," the former state chief minister added.

Pawar claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a threat to society and the thought in the latter's mind was "detrimental to equality".

More From This Section

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Congress slams govt on job claims, says 2014-2024 saw 'jobloss growth'

Politicians

Money makers: 52% of Haryana Assembly poll candidates are crorepatis

Nobody got govt jobs without bribe in Cong tenure: Assam CM Sarma

Nobody got govt jobs without bribe in Cong tenure: Assam CM Sarma

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

Israel's Netanyahu biggest terrorist after Adolf Hitler: Mehbooba Mufti

D K Shivakumar, Shivakumar

Exploring legal options on BJP MLA's claim on toppling govt: Shivakumar

"Today, the rulers are trying to pose a threat to the Constitution given to us by Babasaheb Ambedkar," the former Union minister said, adding it was leaders from the BJP who claimed their party would change the Constitution if it got 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

India remains free of instability, which has plagued neighbouring countries, because of the Constitution and all credit for it goes to Babasaheb Ambedkar, Pawar asserted.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

MVA to meet on Sep 30, Oct 1 to finalise seat sharing formula: Nana Patole

MVA to meet on Sep 30, Oct 1 to finalise seat sharing formula: Nana Patole

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

MVA seat sharing talks to conclude in 10 days; have to form govt: Pawar

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

Talks on MVA's CM face can happen later, dislodging Mahayuti 1st task: Raut

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Number game in MVA post-polls to decide CM: Sharad Pawar says no tussle

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Poll-bound Maharashtra pushes 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' deadline to Sept 30

Topics : Sharad Pawar Bhima Koregaon violence NCP Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon