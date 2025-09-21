LAC, China on mind, PM Modi to visit Northeast for second time this month

On his visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stones for multiple development and road-connectivity projects worth over ₹5,100 crore, including a state-of-the-art convention centre at Tawang, which lies close to India’s Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

He will visit Tripura later in the day.

Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh will be his first after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin on August 31. At that meeting, the Prime Minister underlined the importance of