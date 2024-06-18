Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Leaders to meet at Rajnath's residence to discuss candidate for LS Speaker

The election for the Lok Sabha speaker's post will be held on June 26, two days after the first session of the Parliament begins

Rajnath Singh,Rajnath

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh are also expected to be present at this meeting, according to sources | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A meeting of the top BJP leaders is expected to be held at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence here on Tuesday evening to discuss the names of the candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker.
Some of the NDA constituents are also expected to participate in the meeting, sources said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The election for the Lok Sabha speaker's post will be held on June 26, two days after the first session of the Parliament begins.
Meanwhile, a separate meeting of the Maharashtra BJP core group will be held at the party headquarters this evening to discuss the party's strategy for the assembly polls due to be held in the state later this year, sources said.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, party state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Ashish Shelar, MP Ashok Chauhan, Minister Girish Mahajan and other leaders are expected to attend the meeting to be presided over by BJP chief J P Nadda.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh are also expected to be present at this meeting, according to sources.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rajnath Singh Lok Sabha Speaker BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon