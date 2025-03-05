Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / LS delimitation: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin moots Joint Action Committee of MPs

LS delimitation: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin moots Joint Action Committee of MPs

Moving a resolution, Stalin said that in the event of increase in the number of seats in Parliament, 1971 Census should be the basis for it

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday proposed a Joint Action Committee comprising MPs and party representatives from southern states at an all party meeting on Lok Sabha seats delimitation here.

Moving a resolution, Stalin said that in the event of increase in the number of seats in Parliament, 1971 Census should be the basis for it. Also, the 1971 Census should be basis for delimitation of LS seats for 30 years from 2026, he asserted.

The all party meeting is expected to pass a resolution on the issue of delimitation.

Principal opposition party AIADMK, the Congress and Left parties, actor-politician Vijay's TVK among others attended the meeting which was boycotted by the BJP, Tamil nationalist Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and former union minister GK Vasan's Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar).

 

The ruling DMK has been staunchly opposing the delimitation exercise, with party president and chief minister Stalin claiming it will lead to reduced LS seats in TN. He has wondered whether the state was being punished for effective implementation of population control measures over the years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : M K Stalin Lok Sabha Tamil Nadu

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

