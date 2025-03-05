Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 05:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Munde resignation eyewash, he'll be back after case cools down: Sena UBT

Munde resignation eyewash, he'll be back after case cools down: Sena UBT

Neither Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis nor his deputy Ajit Pawar, who heads the NCP, can claim that resignation was sought on moral grounds,

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said after Deshmukh's murder, Deputy Chief Minister Pawar should not have given cabinet post to Munde

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday claimed NCP leader Dhananjay Munde's resignation as a minister was an "eyewash" and that he has been assured re-entry into the Maharashtra cabinet after the Beed sarpanch murder case cools down. 
An editorial in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' came down heavily on Munde, whose close aide Walmik Karad was named as the mastermind in the sarpanch murder case, and dismissed his resignation as nothing but drama. 
Instead of seeking Munde's resignation, he should have been sacked from the cabinet, the Marathi daily asserted. The NCP legislator from Beed district saying he has quit on moral grounds is a cruel joke, noted the publication. 
 
"Munde's resignation was an eyewash and just an adjustment," it said. The MLA from Parli, who served as the Food and Civil Supplies Minister in the Fadnavis government, resigned on Tuesday after images and videos of brutality meted out to Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh went viral on Monday and sparked state-wide outrage. 
Munde's close aide Karad is a key accused in the Deshmukh murder case. The NCP leader later said he resigned after listening to his conscience and that he was saddened by the chilling images and videos related to the murder which took place in December last year. 

"Munde's resignation was sought only after assuring him that he will be re-inducted into the cabinet after the matter (related to sarpanch murder case) cools down," the editorial claimed. 
Neither Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis nor his deputy Ajit Pawar, who heads the NCP, can claim that resignation was sought on moral grounds, said the daily. 
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said after Deshmukh's murder, Deputy Chief Minister Pawar should not have given cabinet post to Munde. "Had it (Munde's swearing in as a minister) been stopped, the government would have been spared of current embarrassment," Raut said.  

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Shiv Sena NCP Maharashtra

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

