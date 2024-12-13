Mahakumbh success vital for Brand Uttar Pradesh, $1 trillion economy goal

“Chance-directed, chance-erected, laid and built on the silt” is how Rudyard Kipling described 17th century Kolkata. He could have just as well written these lines to paint a picture of the Mahakumbh Mela. The massive tent city, which comes up on the banks of the Sangam in Prayagraj every 12 years, will do so again a month from now.

Considered the world’s largest congregation of religious pilgrims, the Mahakumbh has in the past been equally infamous for deaths of devotees in stampedes, general chaos that inspired ‘lost and found’ tropes of Hindi movies, and for outbreak of diseases because of