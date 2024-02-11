Maharashtra cabinet ministers to visit Ayodhya soon: Deputy CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said state cabinet ministers will soon visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, were the idol consecration of the Ram Temple took place on January 22.

Fadnavis, however, did not share further details.

Queried on similar temple disputes in Kashi and Mathura, Fadnavis told reporters an amicable solution within the legal framework would be found the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured the Ram Temple was constructed in Ayodhya (following a Supreme Court verdict).

Asserting that Mathura, Kashi and Ayodhya are all sacred places, Fadnavis said after the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, it is natural for people to expect solution to the dispute in Mathura (Krishna Janmabhoomi) as well.

"I believe just as the Ram Temple got constructed due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi will also be resolved with harmony and within the framework of the law," the senior BJP leader said.

"A new corridor has been built in Kashi Vishwanath. Permission for worship has also been granted there and a conducive environment is being witnessed. In simple words, all these things are happening with harmony and as per law." said Fadnavis.

He was in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune to attend the Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav in Alandi in Pune along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Hindu litigants say the Shahi Idgah in Mathura was built on the site believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna. A Krishna temple stands next to the mosque.

Also, a court-ordered Archaeological Survey of India report recently suggested that the Gyanvapi mosque Varanasi (Kashi) was built after demolition of a temple there during Aurangzeb's rule.

A district court in Varanasi last month ruled that a priest can perform prayers before the idols in a cellar of the Gyanvapi Masjid, a significant development in the legal battle over the mosque adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.