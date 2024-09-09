Business Standard
Home / Politics / Mahayuti has a face that is corrupt...Need a trustworthy person: Thackeray

Mahayuti has a face that is corrupt...Need a trustworthy person: Thackeray

Without a face, INDIA's Lok Sabha tally was 237; the BJP's tally came down to 240. Had there been a face, we could have crossed that, said Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray
Premium

Aditi Phadnis Mumbai
7 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 12:22 AM IST
Aaditya Thackeray, the 34-year-old MLA from Mumbai’s Worli Assembly constituency, tells Aditi Phadnis the Shiv Sena, then led by his father Uddhav Thackeray, was victim of political treachery and voters know the constructive work the previous Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government did. Edited excerpts from an interview at Matoshree, the bungalow of the Thackeray-family in Mumbai:

You back all the right causes: Solutions to climate change, environment protection, and women’s rights, but you don’t speak on bureaucratic and political corruption in Maharashtra. You don’t say anything on extortion…

My general outlook on politics is: This is a field where you

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon