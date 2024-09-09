Mahayuti has a face that is corrupt...Need a trustworthy person: Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray, the 34-year-old MLA from Mumbai’s Worli Assembly constituency, tells Aditi Phadnis the Shiv Sena, then led by his father Uddhav Thackeray, was victim of political treachery and voters know the constructive work the previous Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government did. Edited excerpts from an interview at Matoshree, the bungalow of the Thackeray-family in Mumbai:

You back all the right causes: Solutions to climate change, environment protection, and women’s rights, but you don’t speak on bureaucratic and political corruption in Maharashtra. You don’t say anything on extortion…

My general outlook on politics is: This is a field where you