Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.53%)
66949.47 + 350.56
Nifty (0.59%)
19936.70 + 116.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.64%)
6011.05 + 97.15
Nifty Midcap (0.92%)
41354.90 + 377.15
Nifty Bank (0.56%)
45409.25 + 252.85
Heatmap

Mehbooba asks PM to reconsider move to remove duties on apples, walnuts

The government last week announced its decision to remove additional duties on US products like apples, walnuts and almonds among other items

Mehbooba Mufti

The additional levies were imposed in 2019 as a retaliatory measure to the United States raising tariffs on certain steel and aluminium items | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 12:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the decision to remove additional duties on apples, walnuts and almonds imported from the US, saying it will have a devastating effect on the horticulture industry in Jammu and Kashmir.
The government last week announced its decision to remove additional duties on US products like apples, walnuts and almonds among other items.
The additional levies were imposed in 2019 as a retaliatory measure to the United States raising tariffs on certain steel and aluminium items

"GOIs decision to remove additional duties on apples, walnuts & almonds will have a devastating effect on local growers in J&K already grappling with huge losses post 2019. Hope @PMOIndia reconsiders," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister posted on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pakistan instability, uncertainty will affect India: Mehbooba Mufti

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

PM's assurance in US followed by absurd statements by BJP: Mehbooba Mufti

Karnataka Assembly poll results has shown a ray of hope: Mehbooba Mufti

We are fighting for our identity that is in danger: Mehbooba Mufti

MP govt to give Rs 10 lakh compensation to families of mob lynching victims

TDP bandh evokes response, several leaders taken into preventive custody

Efforts on to 'insult' Sanatan Dharma, but Rahul and Uddhav silent: Thakur

Maratha outfits announce bandh in Thane, state govt calls all party meet

Give away Gandhi title: Assam CM to Rahul, terms family Sardar of duplicate

Topics : Mehbooba Mufti Narendra Modi imports Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesSovereign Gold Bond Tranche IIAsia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live ScoreLG Gram 16 ReviewStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesBengaluru Bandh TodayG20 SummitTop Headlines Today

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon