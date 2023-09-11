TDP bandh evokes response, several leaders taken into preventive custody

The statewide bandh call given by Telugu Desam Party in protest against the arrest of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu saw lukewarm response on Monday with business as usual at many parts of the state during morning hours.

According to Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Shankha Brata Bagchi, the situation is peaceful in the state and no untoward incident has been reported.

"Situation is peaceful, depending on the situation, the local authorities have promulgated prohibitory orders," Bagchi told PTI.

A local Court in Vijayawada on Sunday remanded TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in judicial custody for 14 days in an alleged multi-crore corruption scam.

The Telugu Desam Party had called for a statewide bandh on Monday in protest against the arrest of its leader.

East Godavari SP P Jagadeesh said security has been tightened in Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district and around the central prison where Naidu is currently lodged.

Also Read TDP will leave Reddy struggling in home constituency in 2024 polls: Naidu Do not put your faith in Jagan: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu tells people Naidu sounds poll bugle in AP, promises schemes for women, unemployed youth Chandrababu Naidu arrested: Understanding the skill development scam Polavaram project is synonymous with Y S Rajasekhar Reddy: Andhra CM Efforts on to 'insult' Sanatan Dharma, but Rahul and Uddhav silent: Thakur Maratha outfits announce bandh in Thane, state govt calls all party meet Give away Gandhi title: Assam CM to Rahul, terms family Sardar of duplicate All-party meeting in Mumbai on Monday to discuss Maratha quota: Ajit Pawar Should give up its dream...: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma takes dig at Cong

Police were seen dispersing some TDP activists protesting on roads at some places in the state.

Several senior leaders including TDP president K Atchannaidu have been taken into preventive custody from their respective places.

In Visakhapatnam, the largest city in AP, the bandh saw no impact on normal life during morning hours. Government and private vehicles were seen plying as usual.

According to APSRTC sources, the corporation buses including city and long routes were running as usual and no untoward incident was reported in the district.

Government offices including public sector undertaking banks and government colleges remained open.

According to Andhra University sources, the varsity and its affiliated colleges are functioning. However, some private schools have declared a holiday in view of the bandh.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements across Visakhapatnam district to maintain law and order.

DCP (Law and Order) V Vidyasagar Naidu said that the situation was peaceful and no untoward incident was reported in the district. Police have beefed up security arrangements at various places.

Naidu was arrested in the Skill Development Corporation scam case following a pre-dawn operation on Saturday at Nandyala, which involved officers knocking on the door of the caravan in which he was sleeping. He was arrested by the CID around 6 am on Saturday from a marriage hall outside which his caravan was parked.