MP: Investment proposals worth Rs 2,500 crore received in Coimbatore

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday addressed an interactive session related to investment in Madhya Pradesh in Coimbatore city of Tamil Nadu. He requested local industrialists to invest in the state. Investment proposals worth about Rs 2,500 crore were received from local industrialists in the session. The Chief Minister also invited industrialists to the Global Investors Summit (GIS) to be held in Bhopal in February 2025.

Announcing the opening of an industry office in Coimbatore, Yadav said that this office would act as a bridge to upsurge business between Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. He said, "The entrepreneurs of Tamil Nadu have established Coimbatore and Tirupur as industrial centres on their own strength. We are inviting you to Madhya Pradesh to give you new opportunities to grow your business." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meetings were held with more than 25 industrialists and four major industrial organisations in the interactive session. Knowledge-sharing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed with Indian Cotton Corporation to encourage the production and area of ELS cotton in the state, and with Tirupur Export Association to increase the availability of skilled workers in the state and to establish textile clusters. An MoU was also signed with South India Mills Association to promote cotton cultivation in Madhya Pradesh and research and development sharing.

The Chief Minister said that a state-of-the-art skill development centre is being built in Jabalpur to prepare human resources in accordance with the changing needs of the textile industry. MoU has been signed with Tirupur Export Association. He also said that Madhya Pradesh is giving the best financial benefit package to the textile and garment industry in the country.

During the interactive session, presentations were given by the departments of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Tourism, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) on investment possibilities in their respective sectors.