Rahul Gandhi meets farmers, vows to push for MSP legal guarantee

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have also decided to renew their 'Delhi Chalo' march demanding a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP)

New Delhi: LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok SabhaRahul Gandhi engaged with a 12-member delegation of farmer leaders from various states on Wednesday. After the meeting, Rahul Gandhi assured the farmers that the Opposition alliance would press the central government to draw provision for a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP).

The minimum support price, or MSP, is the lowest price set by the Government of India for certain crops grown during the kharif and rabi seasons, deemed fair and beneficial for farmers to ensure their profitability and livelihood. Unlike the procurement price and issue price, MSP is specifically designed to provide financial support to farmers and is typically announced before the sowing or planting season begins. This measure helps farmers make informed decisions about their crop choices, aligning with the government’s aim to stabilise agricultural income and encourage sustainable farming practices.
Congress pledges legal guarantee for MSP

The farmers discussed their issues with Gandhi, who reiterated the Congress party’s commitment to securing a legal guarantee for the MSP. “We will have a discussion with INDIA bloc leaders and will put pressure on the government to ensure that the farmers get a legal guarantee for MSP,” Gandhi told reporters after the meeting.

Highlighting the Congress manifesto, Gandhi emphasised that their assessment supports the feasibility of implementing MSP with a legal guarantee. He assured that the party would garner support from other INDIA alliance leaders to press the government on this crucial measure benefiting farmers nationwide.

Gandhi condemns farmer entry denial

During the meeting, Gandhi lamented the initial denial of entry to the farmer leaders into the Parliament Complex, alleging discrimination. “We had invited them here to meet us. But they are not allowing them here (in Parliament). Because they are farmers, maybe this is the reason they are not allowing them in,” he said.

The leaders were eventually permitted to enter after Gandhi expressed his intention to meet them outside.

The delegation comprised farmer representatives from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Key Congress figures, including General Secretary KC Venugopal, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Congress Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, and leaders Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Dharamvir Gandhi, Amar Singh, Deepender Singh Hooda, and Jai Prakash, were also present.

Farmers plan protest to legalise MSP guarantee

Concurrently, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announced plans to intensify their protest for legalising the MSP guarantee. They intend to burn effigies of the Union government and launch a ‘long march’ to support private bills by the opposition. A nationwide tractor rally is scheduled for August 15, coinciding with Independence Day celebrations.

These groups also plan to mark the 200th day of the farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on August 31 with gatherings at Khanauri and Shambhu on the Punjab-Haryana border. Subsequent rallies are planned in Haryana’s Jind district on September 15 and Pipli on September 22.

Earlier this year, in February, the Haryana government had fortified the Ambala-New Delhi national highway with barricades in anticipation of farmers marching to Delhi to advocate for the legal guarantee of MSP and other demands.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

