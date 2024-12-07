Business Standard
Home / Politics / MVA members decide against taking oath as MLAs to protest EVM 'misuse'

MVA members decide against taking oath as MLAs to protest EVM 'misuse'

The special session of the Lower House of the state legislature began at 11 am today

EVM, Election, Maharashtra Election

Representational Image (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Opposition Maha Vikas Agahdi (MVA) members in Maharashtra on Saturday decided not to take oath as MLAs on the first day of the special three-day assembly session, alleging misuse of EVMs in the recently-held state polls.

The special session of the Lower House of the state legislature began here at 11 am. Several members belonging to the ruling parties, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, took oath as members of the assembly. However, members from the opposition parties - Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) - decided not to take oath. 

Talking to reporters on the premises of the Vidhan Bhavan, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said, "The MVA has decided not to take oath as members of the House today.  When a government comes to power with such a thumping majority, there are celebrations. A question arises whether the mandate it received was given by the people or the EVM and Election Commission of India."  The opposition is also protesting against the curfew and arrests in Markadwadi village in Malshiras assembly constituency in Solapur, where the villagers sought a 're-poll' using ballot papers, he said.

 

"We are not taking oath, taking into cognisance the doubts in the minds of people," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar

Fadnavis, Shinde, Ajit Pawar take oath as members of Maharashtra Assembly

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

'No shocks ahead': Devendra Fadnavis assures stability after taking oath

Devendra Fadnavis

Will fulfil promise of hiking 'Ladki Bahin' stipend to Rs 2,100: Fadnavis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP (Ajit faction) leader Ajit Pawar

Role reversal: Fadnavis sworn in as Maharashtra CM, Shinde his deputy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP (Ajit faction) leader Ajit Pawar

Devendra Fadnavis returns as Maha CM with Shinde, Ajit Pawar as deputies

Topics : Maharashtra Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly NCP Shiv Sena Congress MLAs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon