Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 06:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / ED files chargesheet against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case

ED files chargesheet against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case

The chargesheet was filed two days after ED said it has initiated proceedings to take possession of immovable assets valued at ₹661 crore linked to Congress-controlled National Herald newspaper

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka party president DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in State Assembly Siddaramaiah takes part in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Mandya on Thursday.

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka party president DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in State Assembly Siddaramaiah takes part in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Mandya on Thursday.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said that it has filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case related to National Herald, PTI reported.
The chargesheet also names Congress leaders Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as accused persons.
 
This comes two days after ED initiated proceedings to take possession of immovable assets valued at ₹661 crore linked to Congress-controlled National Herald newspaper and the Associated Journals Limited (AJL). The investigation agency also stated that on April 11 it served notices to property registrars in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow, directing them to take over AJL assets under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
 
 
Earlier on Tuesday, ED summoned businessman Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, for questioning in connection with a money laundering investigation related to a land deal. 
  This story will be updated with more details.
 

More From This Section

MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu forms panel on state autonomy, cites Centre's overreach

Partap Singh Bajwa, Partap Singh

100% smells of revenge: Warring questions Punjab govt's FIR against Bajwa

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

BJP govt will reduce everything to 'zero' before its exit: Akhilesh Yadav

Nainar Nagenthiran, Tamil Nadu BJP chief

Seat-sharing with TTV, OPS for 2026 to be decided together: TN BJP chief

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Tejashwi arrives in Delhi for meeting Cong prez Kharge over Bihar polls

Topics : Rahul Gandhi National Herald case Sonia Gandhi National Herald Enforcement Directorate BS Web Reports Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon