Home / Politics / OBC artisans trapped in neglect, struggle in textile sector: Rahul

OBC artisans trapped in neglect, struggle in textile sector: Rahul

In a post on X, he shared a video of his visit to the workshop of a textile artisan trying to make his place in the fashion design sector

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday claimed many skilled artisans from backward classes fail to make it big in the textile sector and asserted that he was fighting to break this "vicious circle of neglect and injustice".

In a post on X, he shared a video of his visit to the workshop of a textile artisan trying to make his place in the fashion design sector.

During the visit, Gandhi met the artisans in the workshop and tried his hands in the trade.

In a post in Hindi, he said, "'I have never met an OBC at the top of the textile design industry'. This was told by Vicky, a youth who has built his business in this field based on his skills."  "The artisans in his factory work hard for 12 hours a day, weaving magic with needle and thread. But the situation is the same, there is no appreciation for the skill," Gandhi said in his post.

 

He said like other industries, the Bahujans neither have representation in the textile and fashion sector, nor access to education or a place in the network.

"When I meet talented people like Vicky, I try to learn their work, so that the world can see the real talent of Indian youth. It should be known that despite being capable and hardworking, these youth are like Abhimanyu (of the Mahabharata) trapped in the vicious circle of neglect and injustice.

"My fight is to break this vicious circle so that every skilled person can find a way to enter the system," Gandhi said in his post.

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Textile sector Congress

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

