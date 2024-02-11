NCP supremo Sharad Pawar at crossroads as party split sparks uncertainty

With one sentence, the house that Sharad Pawar built with blood, sweat, and tears came down with a crash.

The order of the Election Commission of India (ECI) last week that the “faction led by the petitioner, Ajit Pawar, is the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and is entitled to use its name and reserved symbol clock”, was not unexpected.

“This was going to happen. We already knew this. Today, Ajit has choked Pawar politically. Only Ajit is behind this. The only one who should be embarrassed by this is the ECI. Pawar is a phoenix. He will rise again from