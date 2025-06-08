Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Nepal tea inflow puts India in a bind over Darjeeling and diplomacy

Nepal tea inflow puts India in a bind over Darjeeling and diplomacy

As duty-free tea varieties from Nepal flood the domestic mkt, challenging the iconic Darjeeling tea, India walks a tightrope, weighing geopolitical calculations and domestic political considerations

According to industry estimates, in 2024, tea imports from Nepal stood at 15.95 million kg (mkg). A significant quantity was of the orthodox variety that competes with the Darjeeling tea. In 2024, Darjeeling tea production was at 5.6 mkg.
premium

According to industry estimates, in 2024, tea imports from Nepal stood at 15.95 million kg (mkg). A significant quantity was of the orthodox variety that competes with the Darjeeling tea. In 2024, Darjeeling tea production was at 5.6 mkg.

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Falling production, shrinking global footprint, and a flood of cheaper imports from neighbouring Nepal – Darjeeling tea, celebrated as the “Champagne of teas”, is losing its aroma. 
The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has sounded the alarm urging the Centre to invoke the safeguard clause in the India-Nepal trade treaty, seeking protection for Darjeeling tea from the surge of unregulated Nepalese imports. 
Signed in 2009 and renewed every seven years, the India-Nepal treaty provides for a safeguard clause, which can be triggered if imports
Topics : Darjeeling stir Darjeeling tea gardens Darjeeling’s tea tea estates
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon