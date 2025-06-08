Nepal tea inflow puts India in a bind over Darjeeling and diplomacy

Falling production, shrinking global footprint, and a flood of cheaper imports from neighbouring Nepal – Darjeeling tea, celebrated as the “Champagne of teas”, is losing its aroma.

ALSO READ: An opening for Indian gains as many aspects of macro policy are clarifying The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has sounded the alarm urging the Centre to invoke the safeguard clause in the India-Nepal trade treaty, seeking protection for Darjeeling tea from the surge of unregulated Nepalese imports.

Signed in 2009 and renewed every seven years, the India-Nepal treaty provides for a safeguard clause, which can be triggered if imports