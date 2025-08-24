New Bill puts spotlight on ministers with serious criminal cases

On August 20, the penultimate day of the monsoon session of Parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill that seeks to provide for the removal of the Prime Minister, a chief minister, or any other minister in the central or state government in case of being arrested and held in custody on serious criminal charges. The provisions will also apply to the Union Territory of Delhi. Two other Bills have been introduced to bring the same rules into force in Puducherry and Jammu & Kashmir. All three Bills have been referred to a joint committee