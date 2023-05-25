No discussion so far for banning groups like Bajrang Dal: K'taka Minister

Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said no discussions have taken place till now regarding banning organisations like Bajrang Dal, after the Congress government came to power in the State, and any views expressed in this regard may be personal in response to media queries.

He was responding to a question on a reported statement by his cabinet colleague Priyank Kharge that the government will ban RSS and Bajrang Dal, if the peace is disturbed by them.

"We have had no discussions regarding this, in the manifesto we had said regarding Bajrang Dal and PFI -- that in case they disturb peace, we will take action against them, even going to the extent of banning them if the need arises. Other than that the issue has not been discussed," Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Several people might have shared their personal opinion when the media asked them, but all this has to be discussed. When the situation comes, the government will discuss and decide."



Parameshwara is among the eight ministers inducted into the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet on May 20



To a query on withdrawing anti-conversion and cow slaughter laws, the Minister said, all that is against the society, that disturbs peace in the society, and that is anti-people, whether it is legislations or rules, they will be reviewed.

"We have said we will give a pro-people government and we will take decisions that will provide such an administration. For that if a situation comes for us to withdraw a legislation, we will do it -- to provide a pro-people administration," he noted.

Minister Kharge had on Wednesday said the orders and legislations enforced under the previous BJP regime like school textbook revision and anti-conversion and anti-cow slaughter laws, which are against the state's interest, would be revised or withdrawn by the new Congress government, after reviewing them.

Asked about demand for revising the school textbooks, Parameshwara said, a full fledged government has to be formed first, portfolios have to be allocated, and once the government has come to a stage where it can take complete decisions, it will be discussed and decided.

"When that happens we will discuss all this, the media seems to be very fast and want us to do everything immediately. Let a full fledged government come. Once portfolios are allocated concerned Ministers will study it and bring it to the cabinet, to take a decision. Mere individual statements cannot become decisions, it cannot become a government decision," he said.

Noting that the government is committed to fulfill five guarantees promised ahead of polls, Parameshwara said, in principle approval has been given to them in the first cabinet and now concerned departments are working out on procedures, which will be placed before the next cabinet for implementation.

He hit out at opposition BJP and JD(S) for alleging delay in implementation.