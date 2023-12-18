Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Oppn protests over drug menace, claims ministers shielding Lalit Patil

Leader of opposition in the legislative assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, leader of opposition in the council Ambadas Danve, MLC Satej Patil and several other legislators took part in the protest

A large drug firm has 12-15 therapy divisions, and if each launches a few drugs, the company brings to the market 30-50 brands a year.

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 12:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leaders from the Opposition parties staged a protest against the Maharashtra government over the drug menace in the state, and alleged that some ministers were shielding drug racketeer Lalit Patil.
Leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar faction and the Congress, gathered on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan here and raised slogans against the government.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Leader of opposition in the legislative assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, leader of opposition in the council Ambadas Danve, MLC Satej Patil and several other legislators took part in the protest.
"The youth of Maharashtra is getting addicted to drugs, and the state is on the verge of becoming 'Udta Maharashtra' like 'Udta Punjab'," said Wadettiwar, referring to the 2016 Bollywood film about a drug crisis in the northern state.
Talking to reporters, the Congress leader alleged that some ministers were shielding drug racketeer Lalit Patil and demanded action against them.
Lalit Patil emerged as the kingpin of a drug racket that was busted by the Sakinaka police in Mumbai in a two-month-long operation, which included the seizure of mephedrone worth about Rs 300 crore and a raid at a drug manufacturing unit in Nashik.
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had last week informed the legislative assembly that the police have seized drugs worth about Rs 50,000 crore in the state in the recent past and discretely tracked 2,200 small shops (selling drugs) in Mumbai and removed them to curb the menace of drugs.

Also Read

Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years for drug trafficking, says report

How a racket of fake doctor, technician unfolded in Delhi: All details here

Excise sleuths in Karnataka bust inter-state illicit liquor racket, 3 held

World Drug Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance and More about drug abuse

NIA conducts raids in human trafficking cases, Myanmar national detained

Congress President Kharge launched crowdfunding campaign 'Donate for Desh'

Floor leaders of INDIA bloc meet, demand statement on Parl security breach

AAP lists pro-farmer policy in response to BJP's memorandum to CM Kejriwal

Oppn MPs move notices in LS, seek discussion on Parliament security breach

PM should speak in Parliament on security breach issue: Adhir Chowdhury

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Drug trafficking Indian drug firms drug abuse Drug Racket Opposition parties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Tranche IIIGold Silver Price TodayApple iMac M3 ReviewDawood Ibrahim HospitalisedIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon