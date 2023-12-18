Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PM should speak in Parliament on security breach issue: Adhir Chowdhury

Chowdhury also urged Speaker Om Birla to revoke the suspension of 13 opposition members

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

They should be given a fair hearing to allow them to put forth their concerns and point of view, Chowdhury said in a letter to Birla

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 8:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress MP and leader of the party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak in Parliament over the security breach issue, criticising him for taking four days to react to the incident.
Chowdhury also claimed that Modi broke his silence on the issue because of pressure by the opposition parties and the people of the country.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The PM takes to 'X' whenever something happens anywhere in the world. But he took four days to react to the Parliament security breach incident. He should have come to the House the next day and assured people not to worry," Chowdhury told reporters here on Sunday.
He finally spoke under pressure of the Opposition and the common people. I believe he should come to Parliament and speak on this issue," the West Bengal PCC chief said.
In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released yellow-coloured smoke from canisters and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.
Modi on Sunday said the seriousness of the security breach in Parliament cannot be underestimated, and called for no squabbling over the issue.
In an interview to Hindi daily 'Dainik Jagran', the PM said probe agencies are investigating the incident and taking stringent measures.
Chowdhury also urged Speaker Om Birla to revoke the suspension of 13 opposition members, saying in the wake of the Parliament security breach incident, the MPs were pressing for an explanation from the government on "very troubling issues".
They should be given a fair hearing to allow them to put forth their concerns and point of view, he said in a letter to Birla.
Birla had on Saturday rejected suggestions that the suspension of the opposition members was linked to their protests over the December 13 security breach. They were suspended from the House "purely to uphold" its sanctity, he had said.

Also Read

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Prez Murmu over selection of CIC

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury meets victim's familyof Panchayat poll violence

LS Speaker Om Birla admits no-confidence motion against govt

Was Centre sleeping till now: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during Manipur visit

Ex-CM Raman Singh files nomination for Chhattisgarh Assembly speaker's post

How Bahujan Samaj Party, which turns 40 in 2024, is bracing for new era

Ladli behna scheme lifts women's spending by Rs 9,302 each: SBI report

Chief Election Commissioner appointment Bill: The good, the debatable

After thaw, Opposition leaders to get hot on INDIA agenda for LS polls

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Parliament attacks Parliament winter session Parliament Security alert Politics in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 8:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon