Oppn MPs move notices in LS, seek discussion on Parliament security breach

Sticking to the matter, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari has given an Adjournment Motion notice to discuss the Parliament security breach incident

Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha (Picture: ANI)

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 9:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Opposition MPs have given notices in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, seeking a discussion on the recent breach in Parliament security on Monday.
Since two persons with gas canisters jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery, triggering panic inside the House, the opposition lawmakers are demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue.
A total of 14 opposition MPs-- 13 in Lok Sabha and 1 in Rajya Sabha-- are currently suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session for creating a ruckus inside their respective Houses while demanding Shah's statement.
Among the 13 MPs suspended from the Lok Sabha, nine are from the Congress, two from the CPM, one from the CPI, and one from the DMK.
Sticking to the matter, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari has given an Adjournment Motion notice to discuss the Parliament security breach incident.
DMK MP T Siva has moved a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the December 13 incident.
The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Two people--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.
Outside parliament, in another incident, two protestors -- Neelam (42) and Amol (25) -- protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters. However, all four were sent to seven-day custody of Delhi Police Special Cell on December 14.
Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the demand for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah in the House.
Hitting out at the BJP-led central government over the massive security breach, the Congress President said that the BJP leaders are not ready to let the House function.
"It is a serious issue and the government should pay attention to it. We are repeatedly saying in Parliament that the Union Home Minister should come to the House and give a statement but he does not want to come. They (BJP) are not ready to let the House function. This is not a good thing for democracy but there is no point in talking to people who do not believe in democracy," Kharge told ANI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Opposition parties Lok Sabha MPs Parliament attacks Lok Sabha Parliament winter session

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 9:42 AM IST

