Padma awards: T'gana CM expresses dissatisfaction over 'discrimination'

Padma awards: T'gana CM expresses dissatisfaction over 'discrimination'

Reddy is contemplating writing a letter to PM Modi on the injustice done to Telangana in Padma Awards, they said

Revanth Reddy, Revanth, Telangan CM

Reddy expressed "serious dissatisfaction" over the Centre not announcing even five awards to Telangana, even though it selected 139 people for the honour, the sources said | (File Photo: PTI)

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over the Centre allegedly not taking into consideration the names recommended by the state government for the Padma Awards and is contemplating writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials sources said.

At a meeting with ministers and officials, the chief minister said that this "discrimination" is an insult to the people of Telangana, according to the sources.

Reddy is contemplating writing a letter to PM Modi on the "injustice done to Telangana" in Padma Awards, they said.

The state government had recommended the names of folk singer and balladeer Gaddar (Padma Vibhushan), educationist Chukka Ramaiah (Padma Bhushan), poet Ande Sri (Padma Bhushan), poet and singer Gorati Venkanna (Padma Shri), and poet and historian Jayadheer Tirumala Rao (Padma Shri). But the Centre not considering them is an "insult" to the 4 crore people of Telangana, the chief minister said.

 

Reddy expressed "serious dissatisfaction" over the Centre not announcing even five awards to Telangana, even though it selected 139 people for the honour, the sources said.

In an official release, Reddy congratulated the Padma awardees from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Congratulating the winners, including actor Balakrishna, medical doctor Nageshwar Reddy and Manda Krishna Madiga, he said their selection for the awards is the result of their hard work and dedication.

