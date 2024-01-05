Sensex (    %)
                        
Political situation not favourable for BJP: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

He further said that after assuming power at the Centre in 2014, the BJP announced several programmes and gave a host of assurances, but did not implement them and "betrayed" people

Jan 05 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar asserted that the BJP-led NDA may have set the target of winning 400-plus seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections but the political situation is "not favourable" for the ruling party.
Addressing NCP workers at a party conclave in the temple town of Shirdi in western Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, he said, "BJP is in power. They have set up an aggressive campaign system. BJP is working like Hitler's propaganda system in Germany. BJP leaders may have set a target of winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 543, but the political situation is not favourable for the BJP. BJP is out of power in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, Punjab, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand," Sharad Pawar said on Thursday in Shirdi.
He further said that after assuming power at the Centre in 2014, the BJP announced several programmes and gave a host of assurances, but did not implement them and "betrayed" people.
"Modi had assured that India will become a five thousand billion US dollar economy by 2024-25, but this is not even 50 per cent of it. the Prime Minister only gives "guarantees". But the guarantee was not fulfilled. This has been seen many times," he said.
NCP chief Pawar maintained the younger generation is feeling uneasy because of unemployment and referred to the December 13 Parliament security breach involving a group of people.
"When our MPs sought to know what were their (those involved in security breach incident) demands and pressed for a statement from the Prime Minister and the home minister, opposition members were suspended," he stated.
NCP supremo is a key leader of the INDIA opposition bloc.
The Opposition bloc is struggling to resolve key challenges, including finalising seat-sharing arrangements and deciding on a PM face while the BJP has started executing strategies it firmed up in 2023 to secure victory in the general elections.
The Lok Sabha elections will be held next year that is likely to be between the Modi government's NDA alliance and the INDIA bloc.

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

