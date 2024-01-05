Sensex (    %)
                        
Cong intensifies LS poll preparations, discusses manifesto & seat-sharing

Briefing about the Alliance Committee meeting, committee convener Mukul Wasnik said that in the meeting, a discussion regarding seat-sharing of Congress within the INDIA bloc was held

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 7:05 AM IST

Intensifying preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress top leadership, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Thursday conducted meetings with the members of the party's Alliance Committee and Manifesto Committee here in the national capital.
The grand old party went into a huddle two times, first holding a meeting of Congress Alliance Committee at the party chief Kharge's residence and later a meeting of Congress Manifesto Committee at the AICC headquarters which is headed by party Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram.
Briefing about the Alliance Committee meeting, committee convener Mukul Wasnik said that in the meeting, a discussion regarding seat-sharing of Congress within the INDIA bloc was held.
"The Congress Alliance Committee held deliberations with leaders from various states within the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA bloc) in the last several days. Today, their details were given to party president Kharge, former president Rahul Gandhi and Organization General Secretary KC Venugopal. Now, soon Congress will hold state-wise discussions with other allies of INDIA bloc," Mukul Wasnik said.
Meanwhile, Chidambaram, while informing about the Manifesto Committee meeting, said, "This was the first meeting of the Manifesto Committee. There will be a meeting again next week regarding the manifesto of Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls . Preliminary views were exchanged in today's meeting.

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 7:05 AM IST

