Politics in the classroom: Politicians opt for 'schools' over grassroots

In a shift from grassroots to classrooms, today's politicians trade protest marches for 'schools', fusing ideology with social media finesse to navigate India's post-ideological electoral maze

EVM, election
Premium

Archis Mohan
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 10:01 PM IST
If long years of working at the grassroots shaped generations of political cadres earlier, aspiring politicians now attend specially designed leadership courses offered by privately run ‘schools’ to equip themselves in navigating the labyrinth of India’s increasingly post-ideological electoral democracy.

While participating in protests, courting arrests, discussing threadbare their party’s ideological stands, organising corner meetings, and assisting party candidates in contesting elections were badges of political experience in the past, these ‘schools’ promise to impart skills to burnish the profile of potential election ticket seekers.

They offer guidance on using social media in their efforts and even assure them not only of lectures but also access to leading political personalities in the country.

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 10:01 PM IST

