President to address MLAs on 1st day of Gujarat assembly's monsoon session

NeVA project has been implemented under 'One Nation, One Application' concept envisaged by PM Modi with an aim to make the assembly functioning paperless, said a release by the assembly secretariat

President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 10:13 AM IST
President Droupadi Murmu has arrived on a visit to Gujarat where she will address legislators on the first day of the state assembly's monsoon session in capital Gandhinagar on Wednesday.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel received Murmu on her arrival in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
Murmu will inaugurate the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project of the Gujarat legislative assembly and address MLAs in Gandhinagar on the opening day of the four-day monsoon session of the House.
The NeVA project has been implemented under the concept of 'One Nation, One Application' envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an aim to make the assembly functioning paperless, said a release by the assembly secretariat.
All MLAs have been given training to access and operate the NeVA application using tablet computers, said the release.
Apart from the regular business, nine bills will be discussed in the assembly during these four days, including the 'Gujarat Common Universities Bill, 2023', which the Congress said will oppose vehemently, claiming it aims to end student politics.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state would also bring two resolutions hailing the Narendra Modi government for the success of G20 summit and Chandrayaan-3 mission, a member of the business advisory committee of the assembly said.
President Murmu will also virtually launch the 'Ayushman Bhav' initiative of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare from the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.
'Ayushman Bhav' is a comprehensive nationwide initiative that aims to provide saturation coverage of healthcare services, reaching every village and town in the country. The initiative builds upon the success of the 'Ayushman Bharat' programme.

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 10:13 AM IST

