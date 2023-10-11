close
Prevented from leaving home in view of president's visit to J-K: Mehbooba

The president on Wednesday arrived in Srinagar on a two-day visit to the Union Territory during which she will attend the convocation ceremony of Kashmir University

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti

Mufti, a former chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, alleged that she was not allowed to step out of her residence in the Khimber area on the outskirts of the city because of Murmu's visit | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 1:51 PM IST
Listen to This Article

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday alleged that she was prevented from leaving her home in view of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Jammu and Kashmir.
The president on Wednesday arrived in Srinagar on a two-day visit to the Union Territory during which she will attend the convocation ceremony of Kashmir University.
Mufti, a former chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, alleged that she was not allowed to step out of her residence in the Khimber area on the outskirts of the city because of Murmu's visit.
"Shocked to know that I can't even step out of the house to my party office only because the Hon'ble President is visiting Srinagar today. The right of movement is snapped at a whim anytime," Mehbooba said in a post on X.
Security has been beefed up in Srinagar and adjoining areas for Murmu's visit. Security forces, including police and Central Reserve Police Force, have been deployed in and around Kashmir University. Latest gadgetry such as drones and CCTV cameras are being used to maintain vigil in the city.

Topics : Mehbooba Mufti Droupadi Murmu Jammu and Kashmir President of India

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 1:51 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon