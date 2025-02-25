Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 07:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Priyanka Gandhi asks PM for unconditional aid for Wayanad landslide victims

Priyanka Gandhi asks PM for unconditional aid for Wayanad landslide victims

Highlighting the immense loss of lives, livelihoods, and infrastructure, she expressed disappointment over the inadequacy of the recently announced Rs 529.50 crore relief package

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting urgent and unconditional financial assistance for the victims of the devastating landslide that struck Chooralmala and Mundakkai in the district of Kerala on July 30, 2024.

Highlighting the immense loss of lives, livelihoods, and infrastructure, she expressed disappointment over the inadequacy of the recently announced Rs 529.50 crore relief package, which comes with restrictive conditions.

"As the MP for Wayanad Lok Sabha, I felt it my duty to apprise you of the plight of the people of Chooralmala and Mundakkai in my constituency. It is indeed heart-breaking that even six months after a horrific tragedy destroyed their lives and livelihoods, they are facing unimaginable hardships while trying to rebuild their lives," she said.

 

She highlighted that the devastating Landslide that occurred in and around the two habitations of Wayanad district claimed the lives of 298 people.

"231 bodies were recovered along with 223 body parts. 32 persons were reported missing and declared dead. 17 families with members totalling 58 persons were completely wiped out. 1685 buildings were damaged. These were houses, schools, village offices, dispensaries, anganwadi's, shops, religious centres and government buildings," Priyanka pointed out.

The Wayanad MP emphasised further that given the above circumstances, it is clear that the district desperately needs support.

"After continuous urging from the MPs of Kerala, the central government has recently announced a relief package of 529.50 crore for the victims of the devastation. Apart from the fact of its inadequacy, it is unprecedented that the package comes with two conditions: first that the funds shall be disbursed, not as a grant as is the norm, but as a loan, and second, that they should be spent in their entirety by the 31st of March, 2025," she said.

"These conditions are not only immensely unfair, but they also display a shocking lack of sensitivity towards the people of Chooralmala and Mundakkai who have suffered such shattering losses," the Congress MP added.

Priyanka Gandhi while urging for help from the Prime Minister said that the people of Wayanad deserve every possible assistance and support.

"I urge you to consider their plight with compassion. It is my earnest request to you to convert the relief package into a grant and extend the time period for its implementation. This will help them to begin rebuilding their lives. It will also reassure them that the future holds some measure of promise and hope," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Priyanka Gandhi Narendra Modi Financial aid landslide

Feb 25 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

