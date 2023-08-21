Priyanka Gandhi likely to visit violence-hit Manipur soon: Congress leader

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to visit violence-hit Manipur and Tripura soon, a party leader said on Monday.

Senior Congress MLA of Tripura Sudip Roy Barman said he has already spoken to the her regarding the visit.

"I have already spoken to our leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and she is scheduled to visit Manipur and Tripura very soon," he told reporters at the state Congress headquarters here.

He said that during her Tripura visit, the Congress leader will visit Tripureswari temple in Gomati district.

Roy Barman, who was inducted into the Congress Working Committee (CWC) as a permanent invitee, was felicitated by his supporters at the party office.

He is the first Congress leader from Tripura to be inducted into the CWC, the party's top decision-making body.

"My inclusion in CWC is not only a matter of personal pride, but also the pride of the Congress leaders and workers who have been fearlessly working in the northeastern state," he said.

State Congress president Asish Kumar Saha thanked the party leadership for inducting Roy Barman into the CWC.

Roy Barman said history is witness that the country faces crisis whenever Congress is weakened.

"I appeal to the people to come forward for strengthening the Congress," he said.