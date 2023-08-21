Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.41%)
65216.09 + 267.43
Nifty (0.43%)
19393.60 + 83.45
Nifty Midcap (0.82%)
38126.40 + 311.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.37%)
5331.95 + 19.55
Nifty Bank (0.34%)
44002.00 + 150.95
Heatmap

Priyanka Gandhi likely to visit violence-hit Manipur soon: Congress leader

"I have already spoken to our leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and she is scheduled to visit Manipur and Tripura very soon," he told reporters at state Congress headquarters here

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Agartala
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 5:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to visit violence-hit Manipur and Tripura soon, a party leader said on Monday.
Senior Congress MLA of Tripura Sudip Roy Barman said he has already spoken to the her regarding the visit.
"I have already spoken to our leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and she is scheduled to visit Manipur and Tripura very soon," he told reporters at the state Congress headquarters here.
He said that during her Tripura visit, the Congress leader will visit Tripureswari temple in Gomati district.
Roy Barman, who was inducted into the Congress Working Committee (CWC) as a permanent invitee, was felicitated by his supporters at the party office.
He is the first Congress leader from Tripura to be inducted into the CWC, the party's top decision-making body.

Also Read

Visits of Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to T'gana this week postponed

Govt to appoint interlocutor by Mar 27: Shah tells Tripura tribal party TMP

EPL: Chelsea signs Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton

5 Tripura MLAs suspended from assembly for 'disrupting' budget proceedings

Tripura CM Manik Saha attends mega blood donation camp in Agartala

Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

Era of 'corruption and scams' before 2014, now every penny goes to poor: PM

MNF has 10 'safe' seats, will retain power in assembly polls: Zoramthanga

We will join the INDIA bloc meeting in Mumbai on August 31: Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of polls, Congress forms Mizoram Secular Alliance to take on BJP

"My inclusion in CWC is not only a matter of personal pride, but also the pride of the Congress leaders and workers who have been fearlessly working in the northeastern state," he said.
State Congress president Asish Kumar Saha thanked the party leadership for inducting Roy Barman into the CWC.
Roy Barman said history is witness that the country faces crisis whenever Congress is weakened.
"I appeal to the people to come forward for strengthening the Congress," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Priyanka Gandhi Congress Manipur Tripura Politics

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesOnam 2023Stocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesJio Financial ServicesThreads Web VersionOnions PricesIndia Squad Asia Cup 2023Chandrayaan-3

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in MumbaiSoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon