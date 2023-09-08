Public turned against BJP: Samajwadi Party MP after party wins Ghosi bypoll

Following the victory of Samajwadi Party candidate Sudhakar Singh in the Assembly bypolls of Ghosi, party MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Friday said that the general public has turned against the Bharatiya Janata Party government and will vote for the INDIA bloc in the upcoming elections.

"The victory of Samajwadi Party in Ghosi is a blessing of the people. I thank the voters of Ghosi and also the administration there for conducting fair polls," Samajwadi Party secretary general said.

He said that the public has turned against the BJP government and has decided to vote for the Samajwadi Party and Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav congratulated party candidate Sudhakar Singh for his performance in Ghosi assembly bypoll.

He said it is a "victory" of the INDIA bloc and the momentum will continue in the Lok Sabha elections.

The bypoll in Ghosi was necessitated after Dara Singh Chauhan, who had won the seat in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls as Samajwadi Party candidate, came back to the BJP.

The Samajwadi Party candidate won by a big margin of 42,759 votes.