Home / Politics / Rahul Gandhi is anti-national, backs foreign Muslims: CM Himanta Sarma

Rahul Gandhi is anti-national, backs foreign Muslims: CM Himanta Sarma

He is not with Indian Hindus, not even with Indian Muslims. Rahul Gandhi is an anti-national personality, Sarma alleged

He, however, did not elaborate on the reasons for branding Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, as "anti-national". | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is anti-national and only supports the Muslims of Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an election campaign meeting in Bodoland Territorial Region, Sarma also claimed that the Congress does "not respect icons of Assam", like the Kamakhya temple and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva.

"Rahul Gandhi is an anti-India person. He is only with Bangladeshi and Pakistani Muslims. He is not with Indian Hindus, not even with Indian Muslims. Rahul Gandhi is an anti-national personality," Sarma alleged.

He, however, did not elaborate on the reasons for branding Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, as "anti-national".

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

