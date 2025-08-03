Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / ECI abusing powers, must be fought politically, legally: Chidambaram

ECI abusing powers, must be fought politically, legally: Chidambaram

The former home minister said the Bihar voter revision exercise is getting curiouser and curiouser

P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the raging row over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday alleged that the Election Commission is trying to change the electoral character and patterns of states, and asserted that this "abuse of powers" must be fought politically and legally.

The former home minister said the Bihar voter revision exercise is getting curiouser and curiouser.

While 65 lakh voters are in danger of being disenfranchised in Bihar, reports of 'adding' 6.5 lakh persons as voters in Tamil Nadu is alarming and patently illegal, Chidambaram said in a post on X.

 

"Calling them 'permanently migrated' is an insult to the migrant workers and a gross interference in the right of the electorate of Tamil Nadu to elect a government of its choice," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Why should the migrant worker not return to Bihar or his/her home state to vote in the State Assembly election, as they usually do, Chidambaram asked.

Also Read

P Chidambaram

Chidambaram calls Shah's Afzal Guru execution remark 'lie, distortion'

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah slams Chidambaram for 'clean chit' to Pakistan in Pahalgam attack

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Congress, Chidambaram speaking Pakistan's language: Shivraj Chouhan

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President, VP

Opposition raises questions over ex Vice President Dhankhar's resignation

P Chidambaram, Chidambaram

Cong's Chidambaram calls INDIA bloc 'frayed'; BJP mocks 'picnic alliance'

"Does not the migrant worker return to Bihar at the time of the Chhath puja festival?" he said.

"A person to be enrolled as a voter must have a fixed and permanent legal home. The migrant worker has such a home in Bihar (or another state). How can he/she be enrolled as a voter in Tamil Nadu?" Chidambaram said.

If the migrant worker's family has a permanent home in Bihar and lives in Bihar, how can the migrant worker be considered as "permanently migrated" to Tamil Nadu, he further asked.

"The ECI is abusing its powers and trying to change the electoral character and patterns of States. This abuse of powers must be fought politically and legally," Chidambaram said.

The opposition has been protesting in both Houses of Parliament against the SIR, alleging the EC's exercise was aimed at "disenfranchising voters" in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections. They have been demanding a discussion on the issue in both Houses of Parliament.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supriya Sule, Supriya, Sule

Supriya Sule alleges casteist language by police, urges CM to take note

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Election Commission rejects LoP Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha poll-rigging claim

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

Congress kept India united, Gandhi family kept party intact: DK Shivakumar

Pankaja Munde

Conduct checks on STPs like ED raids, Munde tells pollution control body

Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

Constitution under siege, BJP attempting ideological coup: Sonia Gandhi

Topics : P Chidambaram Election Commission of India Bihar Election 2025 News Election Comission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon