Announcing and promising one scheme after another, Rajasthan Chief Minister (CM) Ashok Gehlot has been telling people these days, “Tum maangte maangte thak jaaoge, main dete dete nahi thakunga” (you will tire of asking, but I won’t tire of meeting your demands).

The CM may be forgetting the basics of economics: while needs and wants are unlimited, resources are scarce.