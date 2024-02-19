Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Remain committed to INDIA bloc: PDP amid reports of party quitting alliance

A similar controversy broke out last week when National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said the party would contest the Lok Sabha polls on its own

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The PDP on Monday rubbished reports about the party considering leaving the opposition INDIA bloc and said it remains committed to the unity of the alliance.
In a post on its official handle on X, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) said, "Disregard the fabricated news about @jkpdp considering breaking ties with the INDIA alliance. We stand firm in our commitment to unity and our alliance. Don't be misled by this malicious misinformation!"

The party's reaction came after reports in a section of the media claimed that the PDP had left the INDIA bloc and decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections on its own.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
A similar controversy broke out last week when National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said the party would contest the Lok Sabha polls on its own.
However, Omar Abdullah -- Farooq Abdullah's son and the party vice-president -- hurriedly convened a press conference to dismiss the suggestions, saying the National Conference remained committed to the INDIA bloc.
He, however, ruled out the possibility of seat sharing in Kashmir, where it had won all three Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections.
Omar Abdullah said his party was open to an arrangement on the two seats in the Jammu region and one in Ladakh that are currently held by the BJP.

Also Read

PDP, Congress protest against 'worsening' power crisis in Kashmir

Death of civilians: PDP claims Mehbooba under house arrest ahead of visit

Give Rs 50 lakh, jobs to kin of people killed in police probe: PDP's Mufti

J&K: Narrow escape for PDP chief Mehbooba as vehicle meets with accident

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protests over security breach

Serious constitutional crisis has arisen in Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Rahul to appear before court on Feb 20; Yatra to be paused: Jairam Ramesh

Will not join Rahul's Yatra till seat sharing is finalised: Akhilesh Yadav

Ahead of LS polls, BJP in T'gana to conduct 'yatras' from Feb 20 to Mar 2

LS polls: NDA will win all seats in Bihar, says deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Opposition parties Congress BJP PDP Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon