Sanjay Raut takes on Maharashtra govt over rising drug cases in state

"First of all, Ravana of drugs will have to be ended in Maharashtra. Udta Punjab is now done; do you want to destroy Maharashtra?" he asked

Sanjay Raut

He further claimed that drugs are coming from Gujarat and charged Maharastra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of "allowing" it to happen | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 1:19 PM IST
Following reports of rising cases of drugs in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday criticised the state government and questioned if it is a well-thought-out plan to destroy the state adding that the "Ravana of drugs" must to be ended.
Speaking to ANI on the recent Saamna editorial regarding the drug cases, Sanjay Raut said, "After Punjab and Gujarat, most of the drugs in Maharashtra are coming from Gujarat. Even yesterday, drugs worth more than Rs 200 crore were seized in Sambhaji Nagar. Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur have become hubs of drugs everywhere. who is responsible for that?"
"First of all, Ravana of drugs will have to be ended in Maharashtra. Udta Punjab is now done; do you want to destroy Maharashtra?" he asked.
He further claimed that drugs are coming from Gujarat and charged Maharastra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of "allowing" it to happen.
"Whose government is it? How do drugs worth thousands of crores come from Gujarat to Maharashtra? Under whose protection is it coming? Big industries have gone to Gujarat from here and drugs are coming here from Gujarat."
Is this a well-thought-out conspiracy to destroy Maharashtra then we will definitely say that today the Ravana of drugs will be destroyed in Maharashtra, he asked
"Whose is the Home Ministry and Police? Whose is the Narcotics Control Bureau? These people create a big issue by catching half a gram. This Khan, that Khan. But because of you Devendra Fadnavis, drugs worth Rs 500,500 crores are caught and the drugs which have not been caught have reached the children. What will you say about that?" he added.
Sanjay Raut also remarked on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement that "there are some people in the world and in India who do not want that India should move forward. They try to create factions and clashes in society."

Responding to this, Raut said that the RSS chief should support the opposition bloc - INDIA to "save the democracy" in the nation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sanjay Raut Maharashtra government Maharashtra

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 1:19 PM IST

