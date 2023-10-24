Telangana polls: Kaleshwaran project is a waste of public money, says Cong

Telangana Congress has attacked the state government for the sinking of Medigadda Barrage pillars and asked the government to bear the responsibility for the "faulty construction," a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. On October 22, the Congress party alleged, "To hide its mistakes, the state government used the police force to thwart the visit of opposition leaders to the barrage."

Several news reports said that a pillar of the Medigadda bridge (Lakshmi barrage) sank due to the reported heavy inflows late on October 21, Saturday. The bridge is part of the prestigious Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). This led to a halt in the traffic movement between Telangana and Maharashtra.

Engineering staff confirmed that pillar number 19 of the 1.6 km barrage had suffered damage. Pillars 20 and 21 also developed cracks.

Earlier, Congress MLAs staged a dharna near the barrage after the police stopped them. The Congress leaders said, "To hide its mistakes, the state government used the police force to thwart the visit of opposition leaders to the barrage." Congress said that the sinking of pillars has shocked the people of Telangana as public money has been wasted on the project.

On the other hand, the BRS government has projected the Kaleshwaram project as an engineering feat and has claimed that the project will help the farmers in the state.

The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, announced the election schedule for the five poll-bound states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana on October 9. The elections in Telangana will be conducted on November 30 and the results will be declared on December 3.