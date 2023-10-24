close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Telangana polls: Kaleshwaran project is a waste of public money, says Cong

The BRS government has projected the Kaleshwaram project as an engineering feat and has claimed that the project will help the farmers in the state

Congress, Congress manifesto

Representative image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 1:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Telangana Congress has attacked the state government for the sinking of Medigadda Barrage pillars and asked the government to bear the responsibility for the "faulty construction," a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. On October 22, the Congress party alleged, "To hide its mistakes, the state government used the police force to thwart the visit of opposition leaders to the barrage."

Several news reports said that a pillar of the Medigadda bridge (Lakshmi barrage) sank due to the reported heavy inflows late on October 21, Saturday. The bridge is part of the prestigious Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). This led to a halt in the traffic movement between Telangana and Maharashtra.

Engineering staff confirmed that pillar number 19 of the 1.6 km barrage had suffered damage. Pillars 20 and 21 also developed cracks.

Earlier, Congress MLAs staged a dharna near the barrage after the police stopped them. The Congress leaders said, "To hide its mistakes, the state government used the police force to thwart the visit of opposition leaders to the barrage." Congress said that the sinking of pillars has shocked the people of Telangana as public money has been wasted on the project.

On the other hand, the BRS government has projected the Kaleshwaram project as an engineering feat and has claimed that the project will help the farmers in the state.

The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, announced the election schedule for the five poll-bound states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana on October 9. The elections in Telangana will be conducted on November 30 and the results will be declared on December 3.

Also Read

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

Explained: How to structure your salary to reduce your tax burden

Telangana CM KCR approves Rs 195 cr for drinking water project in Kamareddy

Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

Women returning to work after break find most demand in telecom, HR sectors

Telangana elections LIVE: Owaisi slams BJP for reinstating MLA T Raja Singh

Telangana elections: BJP MP D Arvind to contest from Korutla assembly seat

Telangana Assembly elections: 1000 BRS leaders join hands with Congress

Telangana Assembly polls LIVE: BJP Prez JP Nadda, UP CM Yogi to campaign

Nadda, Adityanath to visit Telangana for election campaign: G Kishan Reddy

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Telangana Assembly Telangana Rashtra Samithi Indian National Congress BJP MLAs Irrigation projects Polavaram irrigation project BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon